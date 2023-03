Voting in the presidential election is continuing at the Parliament building in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu on Thursday afternoon.

Federal and provincial lawmakers are voting to elect the third president of Nepal.

Voting began at 10 in the morning and will continue till three in the afternoon.

Presidential candidates Ram Chandra Paudel and Subash Chandra Nembang have already cast their votes.

The election result will be announced in the evening.

Here a some pictures of the voting.