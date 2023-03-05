Eight-party meeting at Baluwatar

A meeting of eight parties is underway at the prime minister’s official residence at Baluwatar.

Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Unified Socialist) General Secretary Beduram Bhusal, Janamat Party leader Abdul Khan, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Chairman Mahantha Thakur, Nepal Samajwadi Party Chairman Baburam Bhattarai, Rastriya Janamorcha Chairman Chitra Bahadur KC, Janata Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Shrestha and others are present in the meeting, which began at 4:30 PM Sunday.

According to the prime minister’s secretariat, the meeting has been called to discuss contemporary politics and the presidential election among other issues.

The election for vice-president, prime minister’s floor test and Cabinet expansion are also on the meeting’s agenda.

The presidential election is scheduled to take place on March 9 while the election for vice-president is slated for March 17.