JSP Chair Yadav wants to contest by-election from Bara-2

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav is preparing to contest by-election.

Yadav, who lost to Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut in the House of Representatives (HoR) constituency of Saptari-2, wants to make his confidant Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, who was elected from Bara-2, vice-president and contest the by-election from that constituency.

The eight parties including CPN (Maoist Center), Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Unified Socialist), JSP, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), Janamat Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nagarik Unmukti Party while deciding to field the joint presidential candidate from NC had also agreed to give the post of vice-president to JSP.

“Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav from our party becoming vice-president has almost been confirmed. Only formal decision needs to be taken,” a JSP executive member told Setopati. “Chairman will contest by-election from the constituency Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav had won.”

Chairman Yadav feels the constituency to be safe, according to the JSP leader, as there is majority of Yadavs in the constituency.

There were talks about Chairman Yadav contesting from Bara-2 in the recent election but JSP, that allied with CPN-UML after quitting the then ruling coalition over disagreement on sharing of seats just before filing nominations, fielded Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav from the constituency and Chairman Yadav contested from Saptari.

The election for vice-president is scheduled to be held on March 17.