NC deploys office-bearers to campaign for presidential election in 7 provinces

Nepali Congress (NC) has deployed office-bearers to campaign for the presidential election to be held on March 9 and interact with provincial lawmakers.

A meeting held at the residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Dhumbarahi on Wednesday has picked office-bearers to campaign in all seven provinces.

General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma has been deployed in Koshi, Joint General Secretary Farmullah Mansoor in Madhes, General Secretary Gagan Thapa in Bagmati, Vice-president Dhan Raj Gurung in Gandaki, Joint General Secretary Kishore Singh Rathour in Lumbini, Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka in Karnali and Joint General Secretary Badri Pandey in Far West, according to the party’s central office. The party has also instructed NC provincial chiefs to campaign for the presidential election their respective provinces.

The grand old party has picked senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel as its candidate for the presidential election.

Paudel is the joint candidate of NC, CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), CPN (Unified Socialist), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), Janamat Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nagarik Unmukti Party. CPN-UML has fieled Vice-chairman Subash Chandra Nembang against him.