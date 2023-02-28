Janamat Party won’t quit government: CK Raut

Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut has said that their party won’t quit the government.

Talking to journalists in Kathmandu on Tuesday, Raut said other parties pulled out of the government as their demands were not fulfilled, adding that Janamat Party has not faced any situation that would compel it to quit the government.

He said the government hasn’t changed as it is still headed by CPN (Maoist Center) even though parties in the government have changed.

Raut also said that their party will support Nepali Congress candidate Ram Chandra Paudel in the presidential election.