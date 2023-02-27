Rastriya Swatantra Party to continue support to government

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided to continue support to the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government.

An RSP central committee meeting held on Monday decided not to withdraw its support to the Dahal government.

The meeting, however, did not take any decision on whom to support in the presidential election, RSP central member Deepak Bohara told Setopati.

“We have not reached a decision yet on whom to support in the presidential election. We are currently in a wait and see mode,” Bohara said. “We will discuss it again and take a decision. However, support to the government will continue.”

RSP quit the government on February 5 over Prime Minister Dahal's refusal to give the Home Ministry to the party.

Subash Chandra Nembang of CPN-UML and Ram Chandra Paudel of Nepali Congress have filed nominations for the presidential election scheduled to take place on March 9.

Paudel is the common candidate of eight parties. He also met RSP President Rabi Lamichhane and sought his support in the election.