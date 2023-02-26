NC won't immediately join government: Lekhak

Nepali Congress (NC) Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak has said that the grand old party will not immediately join the government.

Talking with Setopati Lekhak has asked to wait until the presidential election and added that talks about joining the government will start after that.

Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) have agreed to revive the pre-election coalition. Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), Janamat Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nagarik Unmukti Party have also joined the four parties and decided to support NC candidate in the presidential election.

RPP has quit the government after that but CPN-UML has yet to leave the government.

Lekhak has reasoned that UML may remain in the government until the presidential election scheduled for March 9 and added that the process of NC joining the government will start after that.

He has also opined that Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal should again take floor test within 30 days after RPP withdrew its support for the government.

He has stated that provincial governments will also be changed after the presidential election.

NC has picked senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel as the common coalition candidate for the presidential election

Lekhak has revealed that NC will also talk with other parties outside the eight-party alliance about the presidential election.