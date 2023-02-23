No party has offered post of president: Unified Socialist

CPN (Unified Socialist) has claimed that nobody has offered the post of president to the party.

There have been reports that CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli proposed to make Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal the next president during their meeting on Sunday. But talking with reporters after the party’s secretariat meeting on Wednesday leader Jhala Nath Khanal and Spokesperson Jagannath Khatiwada claimed that no party had made the offer until now.

“Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal briefed about the current situation and meetings with leaders of other parties during the secretariat meeting,” Khanal stated. “He didn’t say anything about the offer for president. We should, therefore, understand that these were just rumors.”

He added that the party formed after splitting from UML would hold discussion with other parties about the presidential election and other issues. He also stated that unification with UML is unlikely. “There is difficulty in unifying with UML. How can one say it won’t happen? But there are no grounds for unification.”

Khaitwada also claimed that no party had offered the post of president and revealed that the secretariat meeting decided to hold discussion with progressive forces and also discuss about the presidential election with other parties. “No party has proposed about presidential election. This chapter has been closed. We will form position if someone were to propose. But we would hold dialogue with all the parties in the House.”

He also added that Unified Socialist is for electing the next president from among the parties.