Maoist Center leaves final decision on presidential election to Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) has entrusted party chairman and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal with the responsibility of taking the final decision on the presidential election.

A meeting of the office-bearers held at the party office at Paris Danda on Monday assigned the responsibility to Dahal, according to party spokesperson Krishna Bahadur Mahara.

“It was decided to seek national consensus on the presidential election. Our interests are protecting the republic, protecting the Constitution and completing the peace process. Discussion was held on the need for national consensus in these interests,” Mahara said. “There was no talk about any particular person. Prime Minister and Chairman Prachanda [Dahal] has been given the responsibility of taking the final decision on this matter.”

Mahara said they will also hold talks with leaders of other parties for the purpose.