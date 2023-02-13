Nepali Congress leader Minendra Rijal has sought the party’s official position on the government’s decision to observe “People’s War Day”.

The government has announced a public holiday on Monday (Falgun 1) to observe it as “People’s War Day”. Questioning the government’s decision, Rijal has said that it is against the Comprehensive Peace Accord and the Constitution.

Tagging NC general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma and spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat in a tweet on Monday, Rijal has asked whether NC will make its official position on the government’s decision public now or after the presidential election.

He has also mentioned that he had tabled an amendment on behalf of the party in Parliament to remove the phrase “People’s War” from the policies and programs of the then government, which was also headed by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and included UML-CPN, in 2008.

The Dahal government’s decision to give a public holiday to observe “People’s War Day” has been met with criticism.

A few hours after Rijal's tweet, NC General Secretary Thapa has called for laws that prohibit governments from arbitrarily declaring holidays.

In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, Thapa has urged lawmakers to increase pressure on the government to formulate acts so that public holidays are fixed and governments of any level cannot arbitrarily declare holidays, or to take the lead themselves to create such laws. He has said that NC will take the initiative for it.