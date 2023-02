President Bidya Devi Bhandari addressed the joint meeting of House of Representatiuves (HoR) and National Assembly Friday afternoon.

President Bhandari addressed the joint session of the two Houses for the first time since the general election on November 20, 2022.

The term of President Bhandari expires on March 13 and the Election Commission has already announced to hold the presidential election on March 9.

She will also host a tea party for the newly elected lawmakers Saturday afternoon.