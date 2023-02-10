Indian Foreign Secretary Kwatra to visit Nepal on February 13

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra will visit Nepal on February 13.

Kwatra will arrive for a two-day official visit to Nepal on February 13 on invitation of his Nepali counterpart, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated issuing a statement on Friday. He will return on February 14.

“The Foreign Secretaries of Nepal and India will discuss various matters of bilateral cooperation such as connectivity, power trade, agriculture, health and culture, among others,” according to the statement. “The visit is in continuation of the regular exchange of visits between the two friendly neighbors. The visit will be an opportunity to further expand and deepen Nepal-India ties.”

Kwatra was serving as the Indian envoy to Nepal when he was appointed as foreign secretary to succeed Harsh Vardhan Shringla last April.