President Bhandari to address joint meeting of HoR and National Assembly Friday

President Bidya Devi Bhandari will address the joint meeting of House of Representatiuves (HoR) and National Assembly Friday afternoon.

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal will table the copy of President Bhandari's address separately to the HoR and the National Assembly. Both the Houses will then pass motions of thanks, according to Deputy Spokesperson with the Federal Parliament Secretariat Dasharath Dhamala.

President Bhandari will be addressing the joint session of the two Houses for the first time since the general election on November 20, 2022.

The term of President Bhandari expires on March 13 and the Election Commission has already announced to hold presidential presidential election on March 9.

She will also host a tea party for the newly elected lawmakers Saturday afternoon.