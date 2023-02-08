Central member of Rastriya Swatantra Party Arnico Panday has distanced himself from the ignominious press conference of President Rabi Lamichhane on Sunday.

Lamichhane held the press conference after a joint meeting of the party’s central committee and parliamentary party held at the party office in Basundhara on Sunday decided to recall its ministers while continuing its support to the government over Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s refusal to give the Home Ministry to the party.

Lamichhane, a former television presenter, took potshots at the media including Setopati for covering his citizenship and passport controversy, and resorted to namecalling editors including that of Setopati in what was essentially an unhinged rant over his failure to get himself reappointed home minister. He also made disparaging remarks at social media influencers among others during his press conference.

Panday took to the social media on Wednesday to distance himself from the fiasco and stressed that the party should rise above an individual. “Yes I co-own RSP’s decision on Sunday - we discussed extensively. No I was not part of the press conf. prep. & I don’t co-own the narrative, its delivery & its omissions. RSP must rise above one leader's emotions to stand for the young, the marginalized and the hopeful of Nepal,” he posted on Twitter.