Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has briefed Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli about national security and border issues Monday afternoon.

PM Dahal has briefed the top leaders of the two largest political parties about security issues in presence of the security chiefs at Baluwatar, according to PM Dahal’s secretariat.

Ministers, chief secretary and border security officials also attended the briefing.