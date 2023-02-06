Rastriya Swatantra Party ministers resign

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) ministers have resigned following the party's decision to quit the government over Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's refusal to give the Home Ministry to it.

Education Minister Shishir Khanal, Labor Minister Dol Prasad Aryal and Minister of State for Health Toshima Karki met PM Dahal at Baluwatar Sunday evening and submitted their resignation.

A joint meeting of the party’s central committee and parliamentary party held at the party office in Basundhara earlier on Sunday decided to recall its ministers while continuing its support to the government.

RSP quit the government as it was not given the Home Ministry as per the earlier agreement reached in the ruling coalition.

RSP President Rabi Lamichhane was earlier appointed home minister and deputy PM but he lost the post after the Supreme Court deemed him to be ineligible to become lawmaker in its verdict in the case about his citizenship.

PM Dahal then refused to reinstate Lamichhane as home minister after Lamichhane reacquired Nepali citizenship and insisted upon keeping the the Home Ministry with CPN (Maoist Center).