RSP lawmakers in party gathering at the time of House meeting

No lawmaker from Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has attended the ongoing House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Sunday.

All the RSP lawmakers are attending a joint meeting of the party’s central committee and parliamentary party at the party office in Basundhara.

RSP has 19 lawmakers in the HoR, among whom Indira Rana Magar is the deputy speaker.

An RSP lawmaker said all the lawmakers from their party are participating in a meeting at the party office.

According to Parliament Secretariat spokesperson Ekram Giri, no lawmaker from RSP has attended Sunday’s House meeting yet.

Previously, if big parties had important meetings, they would request the speaker to reschedule a House meeting.

Sunday’s House meeting started on scheduled time as RSP had not informed the speaker about the party's meeting.