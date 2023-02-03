Rastriya Swatantra Party to not quit government for now

Rastriya Swatantra Party has decided to not quit the government for now.

The joint meeting of central committee and parliamentary party Thursday evening decided to not quit the government for now after Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli asked the party to wait for two days, according to Rastriya Swatantra Party General Secretary and Spokesperson Mukul Dhakal.

"We have demanded Home Ministry. We can convene meeting and do anything if we don't get Home Ministry within two days," Dhakal stated.

Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane, who lost the post of lawmaker and consequently that of home minister after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Friday, has been demanding he be reinstated as home minister after he acquired Nepali citizenship and threatening to quit the government if he is not made home minister.

But Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal seems intent on keeping the Home Ministry with his party CPN (Maoist Center).