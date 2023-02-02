Rastriya Swatantra Party won't quit government: Dahal

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that Rastriya Swatantra Party will not quit the government.

Dahal has said so talking with media persons at the CPN (Maoist Center) office on Thursday.

“The political equation will not change. As far as I understand Rastriya Swatantra Party will not withdraw the support for the government, will not decide to quit the government,” Dahal stated.

Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane, who lost the post of lawmaker and consequently that of home minister after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Friday, has been demanding he be reinstated as home minister after he acquired Nepali citizenship and threatening to quit the government if he is not made home minister.

Rastriya Swatantra Party is currently holding joint meeting of central committee and parliamentary party to decide whether to remain in the government or not.