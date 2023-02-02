RSP calls meeting to take call on remaining in government

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has called joint meeting of central committee and parliamentary party Thursday afternoon to decide whether to remain in the government or not.

Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane, who lost the post of lawmaker and consequently that of home minister after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Friday, has been demanding he be reinstated as home minister after he acquired Nepali citizenship and threatening to quit the government if he is not made home minister.

But Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal seems intent on keeping the Home Ministry with his party CPN (Maoist Center).

“We cannot continue as things stand,” Rastriya Swatantra Party General Secretary and Spokesperson Mukul Dhakal told Setopati. “Our president has also concluded there is no use continuing politics of compromise. We will take important decision today.”

Lamichhane also took to the social media earlier on Thursday and warned that he will no longer remain silent.