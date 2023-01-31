I won't appoint home minister until full text of SC verdict arrives: Dahal briefs party

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has briefed the party’s office-bearers that he will not give the Home Ministry to anyone for now.

PM Dahal has kept the Home Ministry with himself after Rabi Lamichhane lost the post of lawmaker and consequently that of home minister after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Friday.

“We discussed that additional decision will not be taken about home minister until the full text of SC verdict arrives,” Maoist Vice-chairman Krishna Bahadur Mahara told reporters after the meeting of office-bearers on Tuesday. “PM oversees the responsibility of Home Ministry for now. That will continue.”

Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane met Dahal at Baluwatar earlier Tuesday and threatened to leave the government if he is not reinstated as home minister.

Lamichhane had also reached Baluwatar Sunday evening after he acquired Nepali citizenship and was reinstated as party chief earlier and expressed his desire to return as home minister.

Pointing that the case about his citizenship has ended and the investigation about passport will also finish in a few days Lamichhane had requested PM Dahal on Sunday to again appoint him as home minister after that. Lamichhane argued that there should be no difficulty in his appointment as he would return to the House of Representatives (HoR) by winning the by-election in Chitwan-2.

Mahara has also stated that president will be elected through national consensus.