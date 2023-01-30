Rabi Lamichhane taken to court to change power equation: Shankar Pokharel

CPN-UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel has claimed that the case against Rabi Lamichhane’s citizenship was filed with the intent to change the power equation.

“It [Lamichhane’s citizenship] was made an issue thinking maybe it could change the power equation. But it won’t work as they have expected,” Pokharel told Nepal News Agency.

He said that Lamichhane’s citizenship case will not change the power equation.

“Political mission won’t be derailed because of questions raised by court procedures. Problems will be resolved,” Pokharel said. “It is common practice that many people living abroad with PR have automatically become Nepali citizens upon returning to Nepal.”

“The active role shown by the Supreme Court in Rabi Lamichhane’s citizenship case is miraculous,” Pokharel said.

He said that cases of a similar nature languish in courts but many cases are quickly decided.

Lamichhane resigned as deputy prime minister and home minister shortly after the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that he was ineligible to become a lawmaker. The court reasoned that Lamichhane was not a Nepali citizen as he had not completed the process for reacquiring Nepali citizenship after renouncing United States citizenship.

He also lost his post as president of Rastriya Swatantra Party following the court ruling. The party is part of the government headed by Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Lamichhane acquired Nepali citizenship again from the District Administration Office, Kathmandu earlier on Sunday.