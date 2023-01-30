Rastriya Swatantra Party preparing to reinstate Lamichhane as party chief

Rastriya Swatantra Party has called a meeting of its central committee to discuss reinstating Rabi Lamichhane as party president after he acquired Nepali citizenship again.

According to party spokesperson Mukul Dhakal, the central committee meeting has been called for Sunday afternoon.

The meeting will discuss, among other issues, reinstating Rabi Lamichhane as party president. Lamichhane also lost his post as chief of Rastriya Swatantra Party after the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that he was ineligible to become a lawmaker.

Lamichhane acquired Nepali citizenship again from the District Administration Office, Kathmandu earlier on Sunday.

The party had named party vice-president Dol Prasad Aryal the acting president on Friday.

Rastriya Swatantra Party is preparing to pick Lamichhane as party president and update the Election Commission about it.

However, the party is planning to continue with Aryal, who is also the labor minister, as parliamentary party leader as Lamichhane is no longer a lawmaker. The party had decided to pick Aryal as parliamentary party leader on Friday itself.