Rabi Lamichhane resigns as minister

Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane has resigned from the post of deputy prime minister and home minister Friday evening.

Lamichhane met Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Baluwatar and submitted his resignation, according to Lamichhane's press associate Nava Raj Pandey.

The Supreme Court (SC) earlier ruled that Lamichhane is not eligible to become lawmaker.

The constitutional bench including Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki, and Justices Bishwambhar Shrestha, Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada, Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Anil Kumar Sinha reasoned that Lamichhane is ineligible to become lawmaker as he did not complete the process to re-acquire his citizenship certificate that became invalid after he acquired US citizenship.

"He will now initiate the process of acquiring citizenship," Pandey told Setopati.

Coming out of the Home Ministry after the SC announced its verdict Lamichhane earlier told the media that he is not a citizen now. "Why do you put questions to a non-citizen?" he answered when reporters asked him questions about the SC verdict. "I don't know what a non-citizen does," he added when asked what he will do next.