Nepali Congress postpones central committee meeting for a third time

Nepali Congress (NC) has postponed its central committee meeting for a third time.

The central committee meeting called for January 29 has been postponed until further notice, according to NC chief secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel.

NC has not disclosed the reason for its decision to put off the meeting yet again.

Following the November 20 elections, the party had decided to call a meeting of its central committee to review the party’s performance in the polls.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has also been accused of failing to save the then ruling coalition.

NC has taken important decisions such as giving the vote of confidence to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s government without holding a central committee meeting. The party’s central members have been criticizing Deuba and other office-bearers for taking important decisions through the central working committee and the office-bearers meeting, which is not recognized by the party's statute.

NC is preparing to file candidacy for the post of president and Deuba plans to move ahead by uniting the party. The party has also been accused of repeatedly deferring the central committee meeting citing the possibility of blame games in the meeting if it were to be held at this time.