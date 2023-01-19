Dev Raj Ghimire elected new speaker

CPN-UML lawmaker Dev Raj Ghimire has been elected new speaker on Thursday.

The common candidate of the ruling coalition defeated Ishwari Neupane of Nepali Congress (NC) to be elected speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR). He received 167 votes while Neupane got 100 votes. One lawmaker abstained from voting.

Ghimire, who had become National Assembly member 23 years ago, was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Jhapa-2 in the recent election.

Ghimire is a standing committee member and Province 1 in-charge of UML, and is considered someone who has got very few opportunities in the party.

Born in Taplejung as the second out of 12 kids, the Ghimires still live in a rented house in Birtamode after migrating to Jhapa.