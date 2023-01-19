Janamat Party considering quitting govt

Janamat Party is considering quitting the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government.

Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut has told Minister for Water Supply Abdul Khan to remain prepared to quit the government.

The party that supported Dahal to make him prime minister (PM) on December 25 has demanded it be given the Ministry of Industry or the Agriculture Ministry as per prior agreement. The party claims that there was prior agreement to give the Industry Ministry or the Agriculture Ministry to the party. It now says that it should also be given the Urban Development Ministry if it has to make do with the Water Supply Ministry.

Khan was sworn in as minister along with PM Dahal on December 26 but was not given any portfolio like a few other ministers appointed that day. He was given the Ministry of Water Supply after Dahal expanded the Cabinet on Tuesday.

But Khan has yet to assume office. Raut sent Khan to Baluwatar to resign on Wednesday. "I told him to reign if the agreement is not implemented," Raut told Setopati. "PM asked to think over it for a couple of days. We are waiting and watching."

Raut took to the social media Wednesday evening accusing the ruling coalition of bulldozing not just his party but all the Madhes-based parties. "It's not just about Janamat Party. The ruling class has bulldozed putting aside all of JSP/LSP/Janamat/NUP. The group of radical racists is moving forward completely boycotting the Madhesis and Tharus, and snatching (our) rights to oppress and exploit (us) saying 'this country is not yours'. Madhes will retaliate against it," Raut posted.

Janamat Part has six House of Representatives (HoR) members.