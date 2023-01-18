Minister Khan threatens to quit government if not given industry or urban development ministry

Minister for Water Supply Abdul Khan has threatened to quit the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government if not given the Ministry of Industry or the Urban Development Ministry.

Janamat Party Vice-chairman Khan has demanded that the party be given the Industry Ministry as per prior agreement or the Urban Development Ministry if not so. He has added that the party should also be given another ministry if it is given Ministry of Water Supply.

“I am at Baluwatar right now. There may be one conclusion by the evening after discussing with prime minister (PM),” Khan told Setopati. “We should move forward as per the agreement with us.”

Khan was sworn in as minister along with PM Dahal on December 26 but was not given any portfolio like a few other ministers appointed that day. He was given the Ministry of Water Supply after Dahal expanded the Cabinet on Tuesday.

He has refused to assume office even as the other minsiters reached their respective ministries and assumed office Tuesday itself. He told Setopati that he would not go to the Singha Durbar even on Wednesday.