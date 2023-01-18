UML to field Dev Raj Ghimire as candidate for speaker

CPN-UML has decided to field Dev Raj Ghimire as the party's candidate for the post of speaker.

Ghimire, who had become National Assembly member 23 years ago, was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Jhapa-2 in the recent election.

Ghimire is a standing committee member and Province 1 incharge of UML, and is considered someone who has got very few opportunities in the party.

Born in Taplejung as the second out of 12 kids, the Ghimires still live in a rented house in Birtamode after migrating to Jhapa.

He started politics while studying at the Mahendra Multiple Campus Dharan 47 years ago. He completed Intermediate of Arts from there. He then got admission at the Trichandra College in Kathmandu but quit study in boycott of what the communists called 'bourgeois education.'

He was picked standing committee member after the 10th general convention and has also served as office chief of the Madan Bhandari Foundation in the past.