Balen Shah seeks PSO citing security threats

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah has sought personal security officer (PSO) citing security threats.

Chief District Officer (CDO) of Kathmandu Ghanashyam Upadhyaya has told Setopati that Shah has applied with the District Administration Office stating security threats have increased and the office has forwarded the application to the Home Ministry.

The Security and Coordination Division at the Home Ministry will study the application and send security persons if deemed necessary after investigation, according to CDO Upadhyaya.

Municipal police are currently deployed for security of Mayor Shah. Nepal Police personnel will be deployed if deemed necessary.