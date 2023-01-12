NC puts off central committee meeting again

Nepali Congress (NC) has put off its central committee meeting again.

NC had decided to convene a meeting of its central committee to review the recently held elections and discuss other issues, but it has been repeatedly postponing the meeting.

NC had previously called a central committee meeting for January 5 and later postponed it to January 12. The party has now pushed the meeting further back.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, NC chief secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel has said that the central committee will now meet on January 29.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NC working committee meeting at New Baneshwore decided to vote in support of the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government during the floor test to be held later on Tuesday.