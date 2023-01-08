Prime Minister (PM) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has held discussion with CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav.

Dahal talked about the upcoming floor test scheduled for Tuesday during the meeting at the parliamentary party office of CPN (Maoist Center) at the Singha Durbar on Sunday.

Nepal told Dahal that his party is still discussing on the issue and will take a decision after holding a party meeting.

Unified Socialist had not supported Dahal when he was appointed PM and the party is divided about whether to vote for the government during the floor test or not. The side calling for voting in support of the government is strong.

Nepal told Setopati that he did not discuss about party unification with Dahal.

JSP, that had supported Dahal at the time of his appointment, has already decided to vote in support of the government during the floor test.