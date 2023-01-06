The ruling coalition partners have prepared the government’s common minimum program (CMP).

A meeting of the ruling coalition partners’ task force at the Finance Ministry on Friday gave final shape to the draft of the CMP.

The task force, which is headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel and includes a representative each from the seven ruling coalition partners, prepared the draft of the CMP.

Rastriya Swatantra Party General Secretary Mukul Dhakal, who is also a member of the task force, said that the CMP has been given final shape and will be handed to the top leaders of the ruling coalition partners on Saturday.

The government will probably unveil the CMP on Saturday itself, Dhakal said.

“The common minimum program will be unveiled after the top leaders endorse it after studying and making necessary changes,” Dhakal told journalists after the meeting.

He said that the CMP focuses on issues including good governance and service delivery and has tried to incorporate issues raised by all the parties.

Dhakal also claimed that the CMP would make the people happy.