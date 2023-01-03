Bhattarai meets Oli at Balkot

Nepal Samajwadi Party (NSP) Chairman and former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai has held talks with CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli.

Bhattarai met Oli at the latter’s residence in Balkot on Monday and discussed contemporary political developments, according to Bhattarai’s secretariat.

The two leaders also discussed other issues including the ruling coalition and government’s effectiveness during the meeting.

A meeting of the ruling coalition on December 29 had picked Oli as coordinator of the coalition. The Oli-led committee has been working on preparing the government’s common minimum programs.

NSP had contested the November 20 elections with the election symbol of CPN (Maoist Center).