We can't join the ruling coalition: Nepal

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that his party cannot join the ruling coalition.

He has taken the stand even as CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been urging him to support and join the government.

Speaking in the party’s politburo meeting that started from Monday Nepal has clarified that the party will move forward keeping the country’s and people’s interests at the center. Claiming that the party has been doing the right thing in the current political scenario he has added that the party will move forward after objective review of the recent political developments and will not opt for politics of accusations and counter accusations.

He has reminded the party leaders and cadres that he had to open a new party after the efforts to counter dissolution of the House by UML Chairman and the then PM KP Sharma Oli by remaining inside the party failed.

Unified Socialist leader Jhala Nath Khanal earlier said that the ruling coalition had not formally proposed the party to support the government.

Talking with Setopati on Monday Khanal clarified that the party will hold discussion and take appropriate decision only if the ruling coalition makes formal proposal. "Why should we provide support that has not been solicited?" he asked.

He also called the current coalition a hotchpotch. "It is not necessary for us to join this hotchpotch government."