Why provide unsolicited support: Khanal comments on supporting Dahal govt

CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhala Nath Khanal has said that the ruling coalition has not formally proposed the party to support the government.

Talking with Setopati on Monday Khanal has clarified that the party will hold discussion and take appropriate decision only if the ruling coalition makes formal proposal. "Why should we provide support that has not been solicited?" he has asked.

He has also called the current coalition a hotchpotch. "It is not necessary for us to join this hotchpotch government."

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal had met Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal on December 28 and sought support for his government. But the ruling coalition has yet to formally propose Unified Socialist to join the government.