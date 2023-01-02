Oli meets Dahal at Baluwatar

CPN-UML Chairman KP Shamra Oli has met Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Friday morning.

The two leaders discussed contemporary political developments and other issues during the meeting at Baluwatar, according to PM Dahal's secretariat.

The meeting of ruling coalition at Baluwatar Thursday had picked Oli as coordinator of the coalition and discussed about the common minimum programs of the coalition government.

The government led by CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has support of seven parties including Maoist Center, UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party.