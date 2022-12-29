Oli picked coordinator of ruling coalition

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has been picked the coordinator of ruling coalition.

The meeting of ruling coalition at Baluwatar Thursday has picked Oli as coordinator of the coalition and discussed about the common minimum programs of the coalition government, according to Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane.

“One member each from the parties in the coalition will be sent to the Oli-led committee to prepare common minimum programs,” Lamichhane added.

The government led by CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has support of seven parties including Maoist Center, UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party.

The meeting in Baluwatar Thursday included Prime Minister Dahal, Oli, Lamichhane and RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden.

RPP has been demanding that the government should bring common minimum programs and commitment to fulfill the party’s conditions.