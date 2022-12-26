Dahal at Balkot after leaving Baluwatar in anger

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has reached Balkot to meet CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli.

Dahal has reached Balkot along with Maoist Center Vice-chairman Narayan Kaji Shrestha and General Secretary Dev Gurung to discuss new government formation with Oli.

Dahal had left a meeting with Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal at Baluwatar in anger earlier in the day after Deuba refused to make him prime minister first.

Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden and Janata Samajwadi Party leader Ashok Rai have also reached Balkot before Dahal.