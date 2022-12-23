Issue of becoming PM first won't stop coalition from forming govt: Karki

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has claimed that the issue of becoming prime minister (PM) first will not stop the ruling coalition from forming the next government.

Talking with Setopati on Friday Karki has stated that the five-party coalition will form new government within the deadline given by President Bidya Devi Bhandari. “We will form the government within the ruling coalition by bringing in even other parties by Sunday. I have no doubts whatsoever that the government will be formed within the given deadline.”

“Priority of all the parties in the coalition is stability, development and prosperity. The issue of who becomes PM first is not important. The issue of first term will not obstruct forming coalition government,” he added when asked who will become PM first.

The ruling coalition including NC, CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist), Rastriya Janamorcha and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) had opted for electoral alliance with promise of continuing the coalition even after the election.

NC, Maoist Center and Unified Socialist will hold a meeting to discuss about the next government even on Friday.

The two biggest parties in the coalition NC and Maoist Center have agreed to take turns as PM but not been able to agree about who should become PM first.

Maoist Center has also been holding dialogue with CPN-UML about forming the next government to put pressure on NC to make Dahal the PM first.