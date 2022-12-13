LSP seeks stake in ruling coalition

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) has sought share of spoils in the ruling coalition.

A meeting of the party’s top leaders has concluded that it should be invited to meetings about formation of the new government as it is also a part of the ruling coalition.

“We cooperated with the ruling coalition before the election. It was said we will go together even after the election at that time,” LSP leader Sharat Singh Bhandari told Setopati. “We have given the mandate to party Chairman Mahantha Thakur to talk with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba about the issue. We will also participate in the government.”

LSP had allied with the ruling coalition in the plains after Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) quit the ruling coalition just before filing nominations over differences on sharing of seats. LSP won four House of Representatives (HoR) seats through the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) electoral system but could not cross the three-percent threshold for the Proportional Representation (PR) electoral system.