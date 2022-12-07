Impeachment motion against CJ Rana still active, will be discussed in new Parliament: Govt

Government spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has said that the impeachment motion against suspended Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana will not become inactive.

Karki said that the impeachment motion against CJ Rana is the Parliament’s property and will be discussed in the new Parliament meeting.

Responding to queries from journalists during a press conference organized to announce the Cabinet’s decisions, Karki said that the impeachment motion against CJ Rana was still alive.

“The impeachment topic is still alive. It will be discussed in the next meeting of the House of Representatives,” he said. “Impeachment is the Parliament’s property. We will discuss about it in the new Parliament and reach a decision.”

The Federal Parliament Secretariat has sent a letter to CJ Rana rendering the impeachment motion against him inactive. CJ Rana is preparing to return to the Supreme Court on the basis of the letter.

Nepal Bar Association and others have been saying that they will not CJ Rana enter the Supreme Court.