Dhan Raj Gurung maintains lead over Padma Aryal in Syangja-2

Dhan Raj Gurung of Nepali Congress has maintained his lead in the vote count in the House of Representatives constituency of Syangja-2.

As per the latest update, Gurung, who is the ruling coalition’s common candidate, has received 15,072 votes and leads by 2,163 votes. His nearest rival, Padma Aryal of CPN-UML, has secured 12,909 votes.

Tik Raj Gurung of Rastriya Swatantra Party is in third place with 5,962 votes.

In Syangja 2 (B), Buddhi Man Shrestha of CPN-UML leads the race for provincial assembly by a slim margin of 190 votes. Shrestha has secured 2,336 votes, while Mahesh Bhattarai of NC is behind him with 2,146 votes.

Nepali Congress has already won the election in Syangja 2 (A).