Janamat Party, Nepali Congress to cooperate in government

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut have held talks regarding cooperation on government formation.

Raut met Deuba at the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar on Thursday.

NC leader Bimalendra Nidhi wrote on Twitter that the two leaders agreed on inclusion of Janamat Party in the ruling coalition during the meeting.

It has been agreed that Janamat Party will cooperate with the coalition and Nepali Congress and be a part of the government at both federal and provincial levels, Nidhi tweeted.

Nidhi and Raut had met on Wednesday. During the meeting, Raut had proposed forming a government under the leadership of his party in Madhes Province.