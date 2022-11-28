Dahal, Nepal meet Deuba separately at Baluwatar

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal have met Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba separately on Monday.

The two leaders reached Baluwatar in the morning and met Deuba separately. A Baluwatar source said that the three leaders reviewed election results, and talked about contemporary politics and next government but did not reveal the details of the meetings.

The leaders are trying to form the next government continuing the current ruling coalition. Dahal had met Deuba on Saturday and reached an understanding to continue the current ruling coalition.