The Election Commission has decided to again hold voting in 10 polling centers of Dolakha district.

A meeting of the Election Commission on Sunday has decided to again hold voting in the 10 polling stations by December 1, according to Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari.

The Election Commission has already instructed the election office in the district to again hold voting in those polling stations.

Voting will not be held again in the other polling centers in the constituency.