NC wins 40 seats, UML 29 with results anounced in 116 constituencies

Nepali Congress (NC) leads as vote counting has been completed for the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) electoral system in 116 House of Representatives (HoR) constituencies.

NC has won in 40 constituencies while the main opposition CPN-UML has emerged victorious in 29 seats. CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) have won in 12 and 10 constituencies respectively.

Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lamichhane, similarly, has won seven seats, RPP four, and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, and Janata Samajwadi Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party two each.

Nepal Workers and Peasants Party, Janamat Party and Rastriya Janamorcha have won one seat each while independent candidates have been elected from five constituencies.