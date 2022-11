Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut has won the House of Representatives election from Saptari-2 by a landslide.

Raut secured more than double the votes received by Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav, his nearest rival. Raut received 35,042 votes while Yadav got 16,979 votes.

Janamat Party has also won both the provincial assembly seats from the constituency.