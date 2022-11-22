Gagan Thapa reelected from Kathmandu-4 defeating Rajan Bhattarai by 7,456 votes

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa has been reelected from the House of Representatives (HoR) constituency of Kathmandu-4.

Thapa secured 21,293 votes to beat Rajan Bhattarai of CPN-UML for the third consecutive time in the constituency. Bhatatrai received 13,837 votes to lose by 7,456 votes.

Thapa was elected with 21,508 votes in 2017 ahead of Bhattarai (18,140) who was supported by CPN (Maoist Center) as part of the left alliance with promise of post-electoral unification.

Maoist Center is part of the NC-led ruling coalition now.