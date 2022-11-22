Tek Bahadur Gurung of NC elected from Manang

Tek Bahadur Gurung of Nepali Congress (NC) has been elected to the House of Representatives from Manang.

According to Uttam Silwal, the chief election officer in Manang, Tek Bahadur won the election securing 2,575 votes while his rival Polden Chhopang Gurung of CPN-UML received 2,247 votes.

Of the 6,779 voters in Manang, 4,845 had cast their votes in the elections held on Sunday.

Tek Bahadur was elected from Manang in the second Constituent Assembly election held in 2013. He was minister of state for labor and employment in the then government headed by Sushil Koirala. He was, however, defeated by Polden in the 2017 election.

Similarly, Munindra Jung Gurung of NC has won the provincial assembly election from Manang-A. Munindra secured 1,255 votes while Rajan Gurung of UML received 925 votes.

Independent candidate Rajeev Gurung has already been elected unopposed to the provincial assembly from Manang-B.